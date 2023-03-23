In his message last Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on 1 Samuel 16: 1-13, in which God calls Samuel to anoint the next King of Israel, and John 9:1-41, when Jesus heals a man born blind on the Sabbath. The focus of his message was how God looks on human beings and sees what is in the heart of the person while we humans tend to look on outer characteristics and then often judge others as less worthy than are we ourselves.

We need to learn to love like God loves and treat others with that same love. It will change our whole perspective on life and those around us. Read the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.

