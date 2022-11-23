On Sunday in the lesson, from the prophet Jeremiah (23:1-6), God promises to raise up a new shepherd for the people from the line of King David, who will save his people and execute justice and righteousness in the land.
In the first lesson from the Gospel of Luke (1:68-79), the old priest Zechariah speaks after the birth of his child, John, having been mute throughout the entire pregnancy because he doubted the angel who promised his wife Elizabeth would bear a child.
Finally, in Luke 23:33-43, Jesus forgives one of the men, crucified with him, after he repents. Pastor Mike Thorpe focused his message on waiting — how long the Israelite people waited for the Messiah, and how long Zechariah had to wait to speak because he doubted the angel’s message — pointing out that sometimes in this life, we must wait to experience the fullness of God’s goodness and love and forgiveness.
Nevertheless, it is always worth it in the end. The message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
On Sunday, Nov. 27, is the first Sunday of Advent and will be a Hanging of the greens service to prepare the sanctuary for the season of Advent and the celebration of the birth of Jesus once again. We invite you to join us for the special service.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, text or call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
