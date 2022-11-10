On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Luke 6:20-31, Luke’s version of the Beatitudes, in which Jesus talks about the blessed and those who are poor, hungry, mourning or being persecuted because they are believers.
On the other hand, these may often be the very people whom Christians are called to minister to as well. Thorpe’s entire message is available at wolcottvtumc.org.
Now that we are nearing the completion of the restoration project, we are making the space in the church building available for events such as meetings, parties, concerts or other needs you might have. If you are interested in using the space, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185 or email: pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
