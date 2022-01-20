This Sunday we celebrated human relations Sunday, prior to Martin Luther King Day, along with 1 Corinthians 12:1-11, in which Paul states that there are a variety of gifts given to human beings, but all from the same spirit. Everyone is given different gifts to be used for the common good — for all God’s children, no matter the color of their skin or their economic background — to better the lives of others who have not had the same opportunities we may have. The entire service can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
For the remainder of January, we will worship remotely. Find a link to our service on our website. Remember the walk and vigil for homeless awareness on Thursday, Jan. 20, from noon to 2 p.m., starting at Northgate Plaza parking lot.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, contact Pastor Mike Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
