We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
This past Sunday we celebrated Christ the King Sunday, as the season after Pentecost comes to an end and we look forward to the beginning of the season of Advent on Dec. 1. On this Sunday, we recognize Jesus as our crucified God who reconciles the whole world to himself through his death and resurrection.
See Pastor Mike Thorpe’s full sermon at wolcottvtumc.org.
We collected food for Thanksgiving baskets for two families this year and made a financial donation to the Lamoille Community Food Share to assist with its Thanksgiving baskets. On Sunday, Dec. 1, we will begin the Advent season with a hanging of the greens service as we prepare to celebrate the birth of Christ.
A new vent has been added to the front of the sanctuary to provide more heat upstairs. Work on framing the kitchen walls and insulating the walls in the fellowship hall will begin soon.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson