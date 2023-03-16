In his message, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the familiar story from John 4:5-42, the Samaritan woman at the well. While it was almost unheard of for Jewish men to converse with women they did not know, here Jesus is carrying on a conversation with a woman from the despised region of Samaria, as if it were nothing unusual.
His own disciples were shocked at his behavior. Yet, this is just one more example of Jesus treating all people as worthy of respect and care, reminding us that we are to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.