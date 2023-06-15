This past Sunday, Pastor Mike was on vacation, following annual conference, and Rev. Pat led worship, celebrating Heritage Sunday. Since the theme this year focused on local church histories, Rev. Pat chose to focus on the history of the Wolcott church, lifting up highlights of the history, beginning with the Rev. George S. Brown, our African American founder, organizing the congregation in 1855 and overseeing the construction of the building in 1856.

The parsonage was built in 1882.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.