This past Sunday, Pastor Mike was on vacation, following annual conference, and Rev. Pat led worship, celebrating Heritage Sunday. Since the theme this year focused on local church histories, Rev. Pat chose to focus on the history of the Wolcott church, lifting up highlights of the history, beginning with the Rev. George S. Brown, our African American founder, organizing the congregation in 1855 and overseeing the construction of the building in 1856.
The parsonage was built in 1882.
We merged with the Congregational Church in 1918, becoming the “Wolcott Community Church,” until the 1940s when we were yoked with the Puffer Methodist Church in Morrisville, sharing a pastor until 2017, when the church became independent once again The Methodist building was used, and the Congregational building was sold to the Nazarenes. You can read Rev. Pat’s entire message by going to the church’s website, wolcottvtumc.org.
We will be holding our summer yard and bake sale on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, and 100 percent of the proceeds of the bake sale will go to Lacing Up for Cancer. If you have items that you would like to donate, we will be receiving them on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 19, 20, and 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. If these hours do not work for you, call Sherry Anderson at 802-888-7836 or Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185 to arrange an alternative time.
