On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from John 20:19-31 in which Jesus first appeared to the disciples and later when he appeared again and addressed Thomas’ doubts about his being alive.
It is not easy for any human to grasp the fact that Jesus’ rose from the dead and walked this earth as a human being once again. But once we do grasp that fact, we are then called to be Christ’s witnesses just as the disciples were in Acts 5:27-32.
Even if it might sometimes get us into trouble as it did the first disciples, who answered, “We must obey God rather than any human authority,” when they were forbidden to continue preaching that Jesus had, indeed, risen from the dead. Today, we need to continue to witness to the truth of God’s great love for human beings, which can even rescue us from our own sinful natures and teach us to love one another as Christ has loved us.
The entire sermon can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. Find the Zoom link on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
