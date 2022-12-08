On the second Sunday of Advent, Pastor Michael Thorpe began with the scripture from the prophet Isaiah, who prophesizes that God will bring forth a new leader who will bring about a peace in which all of God’s creatures will live in harmony with each other.
In our gospel lesson, John the Baptist calls on all people to repent in preparation for the imminent arrival of Christ. We are once again in the season of Advent and like many who have gone before us, we await the one who will bring peace on this often unpeaceful and conflicted world. You can view the entire service Thorpe’s message on our website, wolcottvtumc.org.
Our traditional Christmas candle-lighting service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Our offering that evening will be given to Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor fund. If you need the services of a pastor, you may text or call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
