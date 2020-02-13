We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are.
Focusing on the scriptures from 1 Corinthians 2:1-16 in which Paul points out that Holy Spirit shines through Jesus Christ and Matthew 5:13-20 in which Jesus says, “You are the salt of the earth” and “You are the light of the world,” Pastor Mike Thorpe urged each of us to discern the unique gifts God gave each of us and to let the Holy Spirit shine through us as we use those gifts. You can view the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
Thank you to everyone who attended and participated in our Black History Month event. Those who were there enjoyed a meal with a variety of African foods, African dances by member of Ballet Wolcott and heard about the life of African American George S. Brown and his missionary work in Liberia, Africa, which eventually brought him to the town of Wolcott as the founding pastor of the Methodist church there.
We are moving forward with finishing the walls within the kitchen and the fellowship hall and will be installing appliances and cabinets in the kitchen. You can keep abreast of our progress at our website. Directions for how to support us financially can also be found there, as well.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson