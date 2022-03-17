On Sunday, the second Sunday of Lent, Pastor Mike Thorpe initially focused on God’s promise to Abram in Genesis 15:1-12, that his descendants would one day be as many as the number of stars in the sky. As impossible as that seemed at the time, Abram believed God.
Then, in Phillipians 3:17-4:1, Paul admonishes us to stand firm in the Lord, living our lives the way he, Paul, lived his life, by imitating the love of God in Christ. During this season of Lent, we are called to remember the sacrifice that Jesus made of his life, that we might be able to overcome temptation and experience forgiveness for our sins.
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. You can find the Zoom link on our website.
An interfaith Easter and Passover teach-in on housing and homelessness in Lamoille County is being sponsored by the Lamoille Interfaith Clergy Group and the Stowe Interfaith Coalition, along with other groups involved in the issue.
For more information, see bit.ly/3CNr6T1.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
