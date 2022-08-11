On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe began with the passage from Isaiah 1:1, 10-20 in which God criticizes his people for their blood sacrifices and other methods of keeping the Law of Moses, instead of worrying as much about how they are treating each other, caring for those in need and loving others as God has loved them.
The pastor then pointed out how the Gospel passage from Luke 12:22-40 builds upon this message. Do not get caught up in storing up the blessings of God for yourself and judging others as less worthy than you are because they do not seem to have prospered in the same way. Instead, learn to care for those in need and share all that you have, so that you will always be prepared to meet and serve your Savior whenever he might come.
We are still waiting for work to resume on the exterior of our building. When that is finished, we plan to install a new floor in the front hall and the fellowship hall as one of the final steps in our historic restoration project. We thank everyone who has had a part in supporting this project.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
