This past Sunday we celebrated the Third Sunday in Advent. Pastor Mike’s sermon focused on the scriptures from Matthew 11:2-11 (John the Baptist questioning Jesus about his identity) and Luke 1:46-55 (Mary’s praise of God for all that had been done for her).
Even in the midst of the difficulty in which Mary found herself — being pregnant out of wedlock — she was able to find joy in her life. We, too, can find that same joy in the midst of our own difficulties, when we welcome Jesus into our lives. See the full sermon on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Due to the illness of a number of members, we are postponing our small group until after the holidays.
Our annual Christmas candlelighting service will be held this year on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund.
Everyone is welcome to join us for this special service. If you would like to support us in our mission giving, send a check marked “Fuel Your Neighbor Fund,” to PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson