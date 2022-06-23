On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Luke 8:26-39 in which Jesus drove the demons out of a man who was severely possessed. We all have demons of one kind or another and Jesus can help drive out those demons, as well, if we open our hearts to him.
Jesus may also sometimes call us to help others with their demons. He also noted that today is Juneteenth, and we still must deal with the demon of racism. “Lord, help us to accept that we each have our own demons, and that you help to show us the way to cast out those demons. Help us to love others and find ways to help them love themselves and cast out their demons. Help us to know your love, your comfort, your healing. In your blessed and holy name, we pray.”
You can find the entire sermon and service at wolcottvtumc.org.
Don’t forget our yard and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. The bake sale will benefit LACiNg Up for Cancer and the yard sale will go toward a new floor in our fellowship hall. The sale will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.