We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
This past Sunday, Pastor Mike focused, in part, on the scripture from 2 Thessalonians 3:6-13, in which Paul chastises those who have become complacent and lazy as they await Jesus’ return, feeling that they have no obligations to work any longer in this world.
Paul urges them to continue to be faithful to what God would have us do. Jesus also affirms this in the passage from Luke 21:5-19, warning of false prophets along the way.
See Pastor’s Mike full sermon on our website, wolcottvtumc.org.
Our missions focus over the month of November will be the collection of food items for Thanksgiving baskets.
Work on framing of the kitchen walls and insulating the walls in the fellowship hall will begin soon. Follow the progress on our website. If you wish to help, donations may be sent to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05480 or by clicking on the giving tab on our website.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson