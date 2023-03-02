Last Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Matthew 4:1-11 where Jesus goes into the wilderness for 40 days of fasting and meditation and at the end is tempted by the devil to prove that he is God’s son by turning stones into bread or jumping off a high pinnacle and expecting to be upheld by angels.
When this didn’t work, the devil promised Jesus power over all the world he could see. But Jesus, strengthened by his relationship with God, resisted. Just so, as we now enter the season of Lent, we need to examine the temptations in our lives that can separate us from our relationship with Jesus and call on him for that same strength. You can read the message and see the service at wolcottvtumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.