On the 10th Sunday of Pentecost, live worship was held at Binghamville with the rest of us on Zoom. Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from Romans 10:5-15 in which Paul explains that there is no difference between Jews and Greeks, that Jesus is the Lord of all; and Matthew 14:22-33, where Jesus walks on water to reassure the disciples in the middle of the storm and reaches out to rescue Peter when he starts to sink.
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, August 16, there will be no live service as Pastor Mike will be on vacation. Check the website for possible online services.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.