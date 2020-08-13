On the 10th Sunday of Pentecost, live worship was held at Binghamville with the rest of us on Zoom. Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from Romans 10:5-15 in which Paul explains that there is no difference between Jews and Greeks, that Jesus is the Lord of all; and Matthew 14:22-33, where Jesus walks on water to reassure the disciples in the middle of the storm and reaches out to rescue Peter when he starts to sink.

The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website wolcottvtumc.org.

Next week, August 16, there will be no live service as Pastor Mike will be on vacation. Check the website for possible online services.

— Rev. Pat Thompson

