Pastor Mike Thorpe did not have a written message to post this week. He spoke about Jesus being our last true superhero. He could walk on water, heal the sick with just a touch, make the blind see, turned water into wine, fed 5,000 with just a few loaves of bread and a couple of fish. He even raised the dead.
Now that we at Wolcott have a safe, dry facility, Thorpe then challenged the congregation to live up to the legacy that Jesus passed down to us and, in our own way, open up our hearts and minds to welcome groups in need of meeting space in our church. He particularly mentioned the need for a Narcotics Anonymous group to be able to use this space.
The entire service and a Zoom link can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at 10 a.m., as well as on Zoom. On Dec. 28 we will hold a hanging of the greens service.
We wish every one of you a blessed Thanksgiving Day.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.