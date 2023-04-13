This past week we celebrated Easter Sunday and Jesus’s Resurrection from the dead with scripture, hymns and the spoken word. We read Resurrection stories from John 20:1-18 and Matthew 28:1-10, where Mary Magdalene goes to the tomb and finds it empty and then eventually encounters the risen Jesus.
Pastor Mike Thorpe reflected on the various emotions that Mary Magdalene must have experienced that day as she finally came to understand that her beloved teacher and friend really had risen from the dead — just as he had told his followers he would do. Though, of course, none of them understood the significance of those words at the time and probably did not right away even after the Resurrection itself.
