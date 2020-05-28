This past Sunday, we once again worshipped with Pastor Mike Thorpe via Zoom and everything went fine. It was United Methodist Heritage Sunday and Rev. Pat gave the message. She used the theme, “The Power of Through,” briefly tracing some of the history of the Christian church and the United Methodist Church, pointing out how God has been with us from the beginning of time and through the death and resurrection of Jesus continues to be with us through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit.
God has already brought us “through many dangers, toils, and snares,” including hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, past pandemics, divisions within our denomination, as well as difficult times within our local churches. God will bring us through this current pandemic, as well. The entire service, including Rev. Pat’s message, can be viewed on our website at www.wolcottvtumc.org. If you would like to join our Sunday morning zoom gathering, you can go to our website and find the invitation there, as well.
You will also see updated pictures of the newly renovated kitchen. The work inside of the church will resume soon with finish work on the cabinets and the painting of the front hall. Watch the website for additional pictures, as more work is completed.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson