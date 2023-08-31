Pastor Mike continued with the story of Jacob and his family, (Genesis 45:1-15), as Joseph and his brothers finally meet again when they go to Egypt to buy food in the midst of a famine. Rather than punish them for what they had done to him, Joseph breaks down and welcomes them, explaining that God has used their evil deed for ultimate good.
In the gospel lesson from Matthew (Chapter 15:10-28) Jesus explains what it is that truly defiles us, and then has a strange encounter with a Samaritan woman. Despite Jesus seeming to refuse to heal this foreign woman’s daughter, her faith is strong and she persists, even showing humor; Jesus then praises her and shows her mercy. When we put our faith in God, God can turn even negative situations to good. For Pastor Mike’s entire message, go to the church’s website, wolcottvtumc.org.
