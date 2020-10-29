On the 21st Sunday of Pentecost and Reformation Sunday, Pastor Mike focused on Martin Luther’s distress with the Catholic Church, which led to the Reformation and the ultimate organization of the Protestant Church.
“Lord, you gave Martin Luther the curiosity to examine your word, your servant Paul’s word. He prayed for the ability and strength and courage to act on behalf of your people, the children of God. You gave him the insight to act on your word and bring that word to all the people of the world. Let us be thankful for the internal fortitude it took to withstand being ostracized by the very people he sought to reach and perhaps instill change toward.”
We will have live worship again on Sunday, Nov. 1. You can also find the link for our Zoom service on our website.
We are also going to become a regular food distribution site for Capstone Community Action. Our first date will be Friday, Nov. 6 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and every other Friday thereafter into the middle of December.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
