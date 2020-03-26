In the message this past week, Pastor Mike focused on the need for us to suspend formal worship for at least last week and the coming week in light of the issues surrounding the COVID-19 virus and the need for social distancing or sheltering-in-place in order to take care of each other, especially the most vulnerable among us. And, in the meantime, he also urged us to continue praying.
You can view the worship service and entire sermon on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Lamoille area clergy have also suspended noonday Lenten services, at least through April 1, and the interfaith seder, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 29, has been postponed until it can be rescheduled at a time when it is safe for us to gather again.
In the meantime, as we are all attempting to live through these uncertain times, taking the precautions that we all need to take, may we all remember the familiar words of this week’s Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing … Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for [God] is with me.” Remember that we are never alone, and God is at work in our lives and our world — even though it might not be as clear as we would like it to be.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson