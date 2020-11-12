On the Sunday, Nov. 2, Pastor Mike celebrated All Saints Sunday in Binghamville. This is the Sunday in which we recognize those in our congregations and among our family and friends who have passed from this life to the life they will have beyond this earth, and we light a candle in memory of each one.
Since we celebrated All Saints Sunday at live worship in Wolcott last week, the Wolcott congregation was encouraged to join remotely with another United Methodist congregation. For more, go to wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping live on the first and third and fifth Sundays (when there is one) at the Wolcott church and on the 2nd and 4th Sundays at the Binghamville church. Live worship on Sunday, Nov. 15, will be held at Wolcott. Every service will also be available via Zoom and the link can be found on our website.
We are a regular food distribution site for Capstone Community Action. Our next date will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and then very Friday into the middle of December. Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 if you would like to sign up for meals or for more information.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
