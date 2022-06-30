This past Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Scripture from 2 Kings 2:1-2 and 6-14, in which Elisha follows Elijah to the Jordan where Elijah passes his mantle of prophecy on to Elisha before being taken up to heaven, and Luke 9:51-62, where Jesus is teaching his followers about the need to sometimes let go of the familiar routines we often call home, if we truly want to follow in his footsteps and share the gospel message.
“Lord, help us to allow ourselves the courage and blessing to be able to accept disruptions to our routines to be able to be present with you, wherever you may bring us. Help us to accept each other, to love each other, to be present with each other, to be comfortable with calling you home, that place where our hearts truly are. In your blessed and holy name, we pray, amen.”
You can find the entire sermon and service at wolcottvtumc.org.
Many thanks to all who donated baked goods or other items to our yard and bake sale and to all of you who came and shopped. The sale was a great success with $700 from our bake sale going to LACiNg Up for Cancer and $900 from the yard sale going toward the new floor in our fellowship hall.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
