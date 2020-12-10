This past Sunday, the second Sunday in Advent, Pastor Mike focused on two passages: Isaiah (40:1-11), as the prophet called the people to prepare for the coming of God into their lives; and Mark 1:1-8, where John the Baptist calls the people to repent, turn back to God and prepare for the One who is to come.
“Lord, let us prepare ourselves for your coming. It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, it may not be for another thousand years or more, or it may be right this second. We don’t know, it is not for us to know. Help us to act with mercy, love kindness and walk humbly with you.”
You can view the entire service and Pastor Mike’s message at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are continuing to worship via Zoom. The link can be found on our website, along with the order of worship. Please join us, whether or not you are a member of our congregation.
— Pat Thompson
