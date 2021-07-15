This past Sunday, the seventh Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the scriptures from 2 Samuel 6:1-5, 12b-17, in which David danced before the ark of the Lord as it was being brought into Jerusalem; Mark 6:14-29, in which John the Baptist was beheaded as a result of a promise Herod made to his wife Heriodias’ daughter after she danced for him; and Ephesians 1:3-14, in which believers are blessed through the forgiveness we receive from Christ’s death on the cross for us.
Though we all sin, when we open our hearts to God’s love in Jesus Christ, we learn through practice how to become more perfect in love throughout our own lives. You can read the entire service and sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, which you are invited to join at 10 a.m.
We are holding live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday as well. We will worship live again at Wolcott on July 18.
The painting of the exterior of the building has begun and will continue as the weather permits. See our website for pictures as the work progresses.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
