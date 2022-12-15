On the third Sunday of Advent, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the theme for the day — joy. In Isaiah 35:1-10, the prophet tells of the joy that will be in the land when God comes to save the people.
In Luke 1:46-55, Mary sings with joy for the many ways that she has been blessed as she looks forward to giving birth to God’s son. In Matthew 11:2-11, John the Baptist receives a positive, joyful answer to his question to Jesus as to whether he really is the long-awaited Messiah. As we move through this season of Advent, let us not get caught up and distracted by the hurry of the season, but take joy in spending time with loved ones and friends in our families and our congregations. View Thorpe’s entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
Our traditional Christmas candle lighting service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. Our offering will go to Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor fund. If you need the services of a pastor, text or call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
