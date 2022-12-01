This Sunday, the first Sunday of Advent, the church held its traditional hanging of the greens service as the sanctuary was prepared for the Christmas season. The first candle in the Advent wreath representing peace among all people was lit.
Poinsettias, the flower of the holy night, were placed on the altar. The Christmas tree representing the tree of life was lit. The holly and the ivy reminding us of Christ’s passion during an otherwise joyous celebration were placed on the piano. Wreaths representing the circle of God’s love were hung in the windows.
Figures from the creche were placed in the back windows — Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and wise men. We will watch them travel closer and closer to the creche each Sunday of Advent. The entire service may be viewed at wolcottvtumc.org.
The traditional Christmas candle-lighting service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. All are welcome. The offering that evening will be given to Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor fund.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may text or call Michael Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.