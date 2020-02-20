We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
Focusing on the scriptures from 1 Corinthians 3:1-9 in which Paul teaches that faith is a learning process that takes place over time, Pastor Mike pointed out that when mastering any new skill (such as learning to ski, for example), one does not become proficient all at once.
In the same way, opening our hearts to the Holy Spirit and learning to live as Christ would have us live, is also an incremental process. View the full sermon wolcottvtumc.org.
The season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26. We will be holding our traditional services of ashes at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us as we begin our Lenten journey toward Good Friday and Easter.
Once again, the Lamoille Area churches will be holding Wednesday noonday Lenten services.
Our annual maple sugar dinner will be held at the Wolcott Town Hall on Saturday, March 14 from 5-7 p.m. Mark your calendars and plan to attend and enjoy familiar casseroles, cole slaw, rolls and homemade donuts, along with our famous maple-sugar-on-snow, while helping to support our historic restoration fund.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson