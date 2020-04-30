This past Sunday, for the first time, we worshipped with Pastor Mike Thorpe via Zoom, joining with some of his parishioners from the Binghamville Church. In his message on the third Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Luke 24:13-32, where Jesus appeared to the two disciples on the road to Emmaus. He talked about the emotions which these two disciples must have been experiencing — shock and anger at having seen their beloved leader crucified and buried, disbelief upon hearing the possible news of his resurrection and finally the joy of experiencing Jesus’ presence with them as they come to realize the truth of his truly being alive. He noted that many of us have experienced similar emotions throughout this pandemic, but, as people of faith, we, too, will survive this difficult time and come out stronger on the other side. You can view the worship service and sermon on our website: www.wolcottvtumc.org.
When you go to the website, you will also see pictures of the progress which we are making on the restoration of our kitchen. Although the project is currently on hold due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to the continuation of the work inside of the church sometime in the weeks ahead as our contractors are able to resume work.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson