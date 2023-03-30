This past week Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Ezekiel 37:1-11 in which God tells Ezekiel to prophesize to a valley of dead bones and eventually breathe new life into them. We also discussed the passage from John 11:1-45 where Jesus brings his friend, Lazarus, back to life after he had been buried for a few days. God is breathing new life into our church communities as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, enabling us to share God’s love with those around us. Read the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
Many thanks to all of those who attended our spring maple dinner last Saturday evening, whether for take-out or eating in. We hope you enjoyed the meal and seeing our newly renovated facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.