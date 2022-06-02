This past Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Acts 16:16-34, in which Paul angers the authorities by calling a spirit out of a slave girl, thus rendering her useless to her owners who were making money from her spirit of divination.
The pastor then went on to address the most pressing issue of gun control in this country, which seems impossible to achieve due to the greed of the gun manufacturers and the resulting unwillingness of our lawmakers to pass legislation prohibiting the ownership of assault weapons by civilians.
“Lord, we come to you this day standing in the need of prayer. We are tired of the endless series of shootings and massacres of innocent children at the hands of people who think it is their right to have easy access to the weapons that make this possible for them. Help our legislators and religious leaders to wake up to the horror that they insist is a right and good thing to be able to choose to do.”
The sermon can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will hold a yard and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 to benefit LACiNg Up for Cancer and a new floor in our fellowship hall. If you have items to donate, contact Sherry Anderson (802-888-7836) or Pat Thompson (802-888-2185).
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, contact Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
