On the 12th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the importance of giving thanks to God for the many blessings we receive through our relationship with Jesus Christ. (Ephesians 5:20)
Thankful for the grace that God had shown his father David, Solomon sought wisdom from God in how best to rule the people for whom he was responsible. (1 Kings 3:3-14)
Jesus pointed out the spiritual food his followers received from him was the true bread, which comes down from heaven, different from the manna their ancestors ate in the wilderness. This spiritual food would satisfy them in ways that the manna could not. (John 6:51-18)
Thorpe then gave thanks for all the blessings which we continue to receive from our God that enable us to live our lives loving each other. You can view the entire service and sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you will also find the link for Sunday morning zoom services, every Sunday at 10 a.m.
We will worship live again on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., as well as continuing with Zoom every Sunday.
Many, many thanks to everyone who contributed goods and/or food to our yard and bake sale. We cleared $1,200, which will be divided between our local missions and historic restoration funds.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
