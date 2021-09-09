On Sunday, the 15th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scriptures from James 2:1-17 in which we are warned not to show partiality to individuals, especially based on how they look or how they are dressed, between the wealthy and the poor.
Instead as Christ’s followers we are called to love everyone as equals. Yet, even within our churches we are sometimes tempted to keep our faith life in a small box, protecting what we think we have rather than expanding that box. Thus, we sometimes welcome new folks into our congregations based more on what we think they might contribute to the church, especially financially, rather than what we might be able to give to them or what they might be able to contribute that we cannot see on the surface.
Our calling as Christians, however, is to welcome and love everyone equally expanding our faith as wide and far as we are able.
During the weeks of Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, we will worship with other United Methodist congregations. Find the links at wolcottvtumc.org.
If you need the services while the pastor is on vacation, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.