On the third Sunday of Lent, Pastor Mike focused on the meaning of the Ten Commandments as given to the Hebrew people in Exodus 20:1-17. We often think of the Ten Commandments as do’s and don’ts, which are hard to keep. But, in reality God wisely gave us those commandments to help us order our lives together; to give us guidelines on how to live peacefully with our God and one another in an ordered society.
Jesus reduced those commandments to a more simple, “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and soul and mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” Though these are not always easy to live out, either.
You can view the entire message on our website, wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning services.
We are continuing our weekly food distribution every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. until further notice. This is a way to support both local restaurants who prepare the meals and those who may be experiencing food insecurity at this time.
Anyone is free to come and check us out; there is no need for pre-registration. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
