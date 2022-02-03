On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on 1 Corinthians 13:1-13, where Paul tells us that the most important spiritual gift we can have, and use is love and describes in some detail how we are to live out our lives in that love. No matter what other gifts we may be given, if we do not practice those gifts in a spirit of love, all our other gifts are wasted.
“Love puts up with all things, trusts in all things, hopes for all things, endures all things. Love never fails.”
If we really want to be a follower of Jesus Christ, we must attempt to do everything we do in a spirit of love, including loving all of God’s children in the same way that God has loved us. The entire service and the pastor’s message can be found on at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will continue to worship remotely during the month of February. If you do not have internet access, Thorpe will be leading the service from the Wolcott sanctuary, and you may join him in the service there is you choose. Please wear a mask. Find a link to our Sunday service at the website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
