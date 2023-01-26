This past Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Matthew 4:12-23, in which Jesus called his first disciples to leave their nets behind and follow him, along with the passage from 1 Corinthians 1:10-18, where Paul admonishes the congregation at Corinth, which seems to be split over their loyalties to various leaders to keep their focus on Christ.
Our United Methodist Church is also split today, primarily over the issue of homosexuality and various interpretations of how we should view that issue in the church. We may, however, as Paul indicated, have simply lost our focus on Christ, and need to do as the early disciples did, just follow Christ and live out his message of love.
View the entire service and message at wolcottvtumc.org.
A new vinyl plank floor was installed on the first level of our church building last week, bringing the current phase of our historic restoration project nearly to an end. The only remaining project is the painting of the church tower in the spring. To all of you have supported this most important project over the last five years, we want to say, “thank you.”
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call or text 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
