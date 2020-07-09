On the fifth Sunday of Pentecost, we met for worship under the maple tree at Rev. Pat’s home in Morrisville, while still offering the opportunity to join via Zoom.

Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Romans 7:15-25, in which Paul warns how sin can cause us to do things that we don’t want to do unless we open our hearts to Christ and learn to do God’s will. On this weekend in which we celebrate the freedom we have in our country, we must realize that when exercising our own personal freedom, we may sometimes deprive another person (particularly someone with a different color skin) of their freedom. Only by learning to love others as God loves us and living out that love in our daily lives can we all be truly free. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed at wolcottvtumc.org.

This Sunday our “live” service will be held outside Binghamville United Methodist Church, along with the Zoom service. You may join us in Binghamville, or go to our website to find the link for our Zoom gathering.

We will be moving into phase six of our historic restoration at the end of the summer. Check our website for details and how you can continue to support our work during the pandemic.

If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.

— Rev. Pat Thompson

