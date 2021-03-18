On the fourth Sunday of Lent, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Numbers 21:4-9 when the Israelite people were wandering in the desert, tired, hungry and being bitten by poisonous snakes. God told Moses to make a model of a poisonous snake and place it on a pole and whoever had been bitten would be healed when looking up at it.
Just so, we today, who look up at Jesus on the cross, remember how much God loves us and forgives us and gives us new life. (John 3: 14-21, Ephesians 2:1-10.) You can view the entire service and Pastor Mike’s message at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services, which you are invited to join at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Weekly food distributions continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
We have begun phase seven of our historic restoration project, removing the upper clapboards from the east, west and front sides of our building, blowing in insulation and replacing with pre-primed spruce clapboards. If you would like to help support our project, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott, VT 05661 or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.