This past Sunday we celebrated the Second Sunday in Advent. Pastor Mike Thorpe’s sermon focused on the scripture from Matthew 3:1-12 and process of “waiting” for the coming of our Savior. He asked what we are doing while we are in that waiting period?
“Have we been doing God’s work? Have we been loving the Lord with all our heart, all our strength and all our mind? Have we been acting kindly, doing justice and walking humbly with our God?” See the full sermon on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Our small group will meet next on Tuesday, Dec. 17, place to be determined. We will be studying chapter 4 of “Journey to Bethlehem.”
Our annual Christmas candlelighting service will be held this year on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund.
Work will be resuming on our historic restoration project again soon. Consider sending a Christmas gift to WUMC, P.O. Box 94, Wolcott VT 05480 or by clicking on the giving tab on our website.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson
