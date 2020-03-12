We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the story of Nicodemus’s visit to Jesus in John 12:1-17, in which Jesus tries to help Nicodemus understand what it means to be “born again,” of the “water and the spirit.”
More importantly, however, is Jesus statement, “God so loved the world that he gave his only son that everyone who believes in him … may have eternal life.” God’s love is for all who open their hearts to that love and receive God’s grace.
View the full sermon at wolcottvtumc.org.
The next noonday Lenten service sponsored by the Lamoille Area Interfaith Clergy Group will be held at the United Community Church of Morrisville on Wednesday, March 18 at noon. Worship from 12:05 to 12:30 p.m. and share a potluck lunch together following the service.
Don’t forget our annual maple sugar dinner at the Wolcott Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, 5-6:30 p.m.; $10/adult; $5 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under free. Enjoy familiar casseroles, coleslaw, rolls and donuts, along with our famous maple-sugar-on-snow, while helping to support our historic restoration and missions’ funds.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson