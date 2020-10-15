On the 19th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike drew from all three lectionary readings: Exodus 32:1-14, in which the Hebrew people go against the ten commandments and build a golden calf while they wait for Moses to come down from the mountain after talking with God; Matthew 22:1-14, the parable of the wedding banquet; and Philippians 4:1-9, in which Paul explains to the people how they are to behave in order to find peace in their lives.
We are currently worshipping live every other Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church building and every other Sunday via Zoom for the present time. We will be worshipping in the building this coming Sunday, Oct. 18. You can also find the link for our Zoom service on our website.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
