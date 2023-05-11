Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on 1 Peter 2:2-10 and the theme of “stones.” Although Jesus proclaimed that he was building his church on Peter, “the rock,” after Peter declared that Jesus was the Messiah (Matthew 16:16-18), in today’s passage, Peter declares that it is, in fact, Jesus who is the cornerstone of our faith.
Jesus is that rock that is our foundation, the foundation of our church, the foundation we can call upon to help us in our time of weakness. Moreover, Peter calls us, who are called to Christ, living stones, and as such we need to rely on each other as the collective stones that build a spiritually based church. Read the pastor’s full message and the entire service on wolcottvtumc.org.
