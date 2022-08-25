On Sunday, pastor Mike Thorpe initially focused on the passage from Luke 13:9-17 where Jesus is criticized by one of the synagogue leaders because he healed a woman who had been unable to stand up straight for 18 years. Jesus, on the other hand, points out the hypocrisy in that criticism since any one of them would make sure that their animals were cared for on the Sabbath; humans deserved the same love and care.
Practicing God’s love and care, on any day, is more important that keeping arbitrary, human-made rules. We all probably keep the Sabbath in different ways but the most important thing to remember is to always treat all of God’s creatures with love and concern.
See the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
For the next few weeks, we are participating in the farmers market being held at the Wolcott Town Garden, next to the library, on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m., selling baked goods to support our historic restoration project. Come and find fresh vegetables from the town garden and see what other vendors may have to sell, as well.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
