Last Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from 1 Corinthians 2:1-16 and Matthew 5:13-20. In the Corinthians passage Paul reminds us that there should be no great mystery in how we should relate to God. We need only to open our hearts to Jesus and the Holy Spirit and let that spirit, the spirit of love, shine through us in all that we do. Each of us is given different gifts which we are to use for God’s glory not our own.
In the passage from Matthew Jesus reminds us that we are, indeed, supposed to allow God’s light to shine on our gifts — not hide them — so that others can see them and, in that way, give glory to God.
