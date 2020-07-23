On the seventh Sunday of Pentecost, we worshipped at Rev. Pat Thompson’s home in Morrisville along with Zoom. Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43, the parable of the wheat and the weeds. Pastor Mike addressed this through a series of “What if?” questions about his own life — what if some of the folks who encouraged him in his Christian walk (wheat) had not done that, or what if he had chosen to ignore them? We all find ourselves faced with temptations (weeds) throughout our lives that force us to make choices. How we respond is often influenced by the voices to which we choose to listen and may well influence what happens in someone else’s life. When we choose to listen to the voice of Jesus speaking through those whom we encounter, it makes all the difference in our own lives and often in someone else’s life, as well. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week the live service will be held outside at the Binghamville United Methodist Church, weather permitting, along with the Zoom service.
At the end of the summer, we plan to begin phase six of our historic restoration project — re-clapboarding the front of the building along with adding insultation. Check our website for details and how you can continue to support our work during the pandemic.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
