On Father’s Day Pastor Mike Thorpe pointed out how we often interpret our Biblical passages far too literally. “Those who withhold the rod hate their children but the one who loves them applies discipline” (Proverbs 13:24), coupled with Romans 5:3-5, in which Paul discusses what he sees as the positive side of our suffering, when taken out of context, tend to give parents or those parenting license to apply violence to misbehaving children.
That has often led to far stricter discipline of our children by good Christian parents and even schoolteachers than is otherwise warranted. This sometimes arises from the Old Testament view some have of a harsh and vengeful view of God as Father. Jesus, on the other hand, came to give us a different view of how to treat our children and each other — with love and compassion and understanding.
