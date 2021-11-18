On Sunday, the 25th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Gospel from Mark 13:1-8 in which Jesus predicted the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem, and that there would be others who claimed to be the Messiah and predict that the end was coming.
He warned them not to be taken in by these false messiahs. And, in the meantime, to remember also that “we still have hungry to feed, homeless to house, unclothed to clothe, emotionally distraught to minister to.” The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at 10 a.m., as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can also be found on our website.
Work on the back of the building, insulating and replacing the old clapboards, began last week. Watch our website for updates on the work, and if you are interested in donating to the project, use the giving tab on our website or send a check to PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680.
We are grateful for your continued support of our historic restoration project.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
