Sunday was Pentecost Sunday and Pastor Mike led live worship at the Binghamville United Methodist Church. He focused on the passage from Acts 2:1-21 in which the Holy Spirit came upon the disciples as Jesus had promised and empowered them to speak the good news of God’s love for all in the languages of all of those who were present that day in Jerusalem for the Festival of Pentecost.
This was the beginning of spreading the good news of the Gospel to all who would listen and hear. You can read the entire service and sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings.
As noted above, we are beginning to return to live worship. We will hold services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays. We also plan to continue with Zoom every Sunday. As May has five Sundays, live worship will be held in Wolcott on the next two Sundays, May 30 and June 6.
Weekly food distributions will continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. at least through the end of June.
If you need the services of a pastor, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
